ID Lottery
ID Lottery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-13-32-35-42
(four, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
02-10-15-20-22
(two, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)