ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-13-32-35-42

(four, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4

(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

02-10-15-20-22

(two, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)