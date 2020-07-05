Man taken to hospital after nearly drowning at Dierkes Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an adult man was jumping off the rocks near the swimming area at Dierkes Lake Sunday afternoon, when his head hit the rocks below the surface of the water.

Corporal Chris Bratt told a KMVT reporter on scene that bystanders pulled him from the water and did CPR.

The man was underwater for an “undetermined amount of time” Bratt said.

By the time emergency crews arrived, he had a pulse and was breathing on his own.

Magic Valley Paramedics took him to St. Luke’s Magic Valley via ground ambulance.

In addition to Magic Valley Paramedics, the Twin Falls Fire Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Bratt also told the KMVT reporter on scene that they “Would like to remind people these areas have hazards, in and out of the water. People need to make sure to be aware of those hazards.”

