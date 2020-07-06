2 Twin Falls summer school students test positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two Twin Falls School District summer school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said the South Central Public Health District notified the district on June 24 that a students who attended the middle school summer school and a student who attended high school summer school had confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both students were part of the same household.

Once notified, the school district said it took protocols developed with the health district prior to summer school. According to a school district news release, most children in summer school have had minimal to no exposure. Parents of children enrolled in summer school were given direction on distance learning options available.

“To ensure health and safety, TFSD will continue to maintain social distance between students and complete daily sanitation of the buildings,” the district said in the news release.

