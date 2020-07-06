Fire official explain proper way to dispose of old fireworks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Now that the Fourth of July is over, many are wondering what to do with all those leftover fireworks that are lying around.

Fire officials explain if the fireworks are used, soak them in a bucket of water for 24 hours before throwing them away. If the fireworks have not been used, keeping them for next year is illegal, unless people obtain a permit.

To get rid of them without lighting them on fire, soak them in a bucket of water for 24 hours before throwing them away.

“We go on fireworks fires every year where people throw their fireworks into the trash can, and later that night they have a fire,” said Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda. “Last year, we had a garage that caught on fire from people putting their used fireworks in a garage and their garage caught on fire.”

July 5 was the last day to light of fireworks legally.

