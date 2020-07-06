Advertisement

Hagerman Farmers Market provides jobs for vendors and senior citizens

The Hagerman City Park was filled with live music, and small business opportunities Sunday morning. KMVT spoke with several attendees who shared their thoughts and feelings on this community gathering.
The Hagerman City Park was filled with live music, and small business opportunities Sunday morning. KMVT spoke with several attendees who shared their thoughts and feelings on this community gathering.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Hagerman City Park was filled with live music, and small business opportunities Sunday morning. KMVT spoke with several attendees who shared their thoughts and feelings on this community gathering.

Throughout the summer, the Hagerman Farmers Market provides a space for an estimated 30 or more vendors to market and advertise their products.

“People from all over come out here to set up, and it just helps the small business is what it does,” said Kaleb Brunson a board member with the Hagerman Valley Foundation.

KMVT spoke with the event organizer, who says one of the most important things the market does for the Hagerman community is create jobs for senior citizens, through a program known as Experience Works.

“A lot of them are out helping the other vendors get organized, helping them get their stuff put up and everything,” said Margie Alexander with Experience Works.

The vendor coordinator stresses how easily accessible it is for vendors to claim a spot, completely free of charge.

“It’s amazing, we end up becoming a family down here, you can come in, you get to relax, a lot of people you know, they go to shows as vendors and they are just so uptight and there are those rules these people, no it is relaxed it’s laid back here,” Said Christalyn Brunson.

They say this farmers market is really about livability and increasing people’s ability to have a good life.

“It is just a very relaxed fun atmosphere, and people are really looking for those special products,” Christalyn Brunson said.

A new band will also be found preforming each week for their new addition of Battle of the Bands.

“That one is a lot of fun, it helps raise money, not only for local bands but for any community events that we throw,” Kaleb Brunson said.

These farmers markets will be put on every Sunday all the way till the end of August. To become a vendor go to the Hagerman Festivals and Farmers Markets Facebook page, or call at 208-536-0094. Experience works can also be reached at 208-404-4807.

Hagerman Farmers Markets: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
June 14: Opening Market
June 21: Father’s Day
June 28: Patriotic Day
July 5: Alternative Health Fair
July 12: All about Drones
July 19: Christmas in July
July 26: Bikes, Rods and Wine
Aug 1 Sat: Chamber Fireworks
Aug 2: Hawaiian Days
Aug 9: Sportsman Day
Aug 15 Sat: Fossil Day Parade
Aug 16: More Fun Market
Aug 23: Dog Show
Aug 30: Final Battle of the Bands

