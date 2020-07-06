Kimberly Good Neighbor Days event canceled due to COVID pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Kimberly Good Neighbor Days event has been canceled this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was scheduled for this next weekend, July 10th and 11th.

Mayor Burke Davidson tells KMVT that there are no immediate plans to reschedule, as the pandemic is an ongoing situation.

They “were really excited to hold it, but they have to keep people’s safety in mind,” Davidson said.

