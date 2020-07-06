Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, July 06, 2020

We are going to have beautiful summer weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine and warm/hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in the Wood River Valley and in the northern part of the Magic Valley, as a cold front begins to approach and work its way through our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the morning as this cold front begins to work its way away from our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures tomorrow are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy/windy tomorrow as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on Wednesday are also going to be quite pleasant for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, but the summer heat is going to return to our area for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as high temperatures on these four days are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have to contend with a little bit of a breeze on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, JULY 6): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: NNW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: South 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 92 (Wood River Valley: High: 83)

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy after midnight. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SSW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: North 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 60 (Wood River Valley: Low: 53)

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, JULY 7): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Breezy and a lot cooler. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cooler.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 10-25 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 80 (Wood River Valley: High: 76)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy before midnight.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WNW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 52 (Wood River Valley: Low: 46)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 82 Low: 54 (Wood River Valley: High: 78 Low: 48)

THURSDAY, JULY 9: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 82 Low: 52)

FRIDAY, JULY 10: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. Breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 90 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 83 Low: 52)

SATURDAY, JULY 11: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. Breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 93 Low: 61 (Wood River Valley: High: 86 Low: 53)

SUNDAY, JULY 12: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 91 (Wood River Valley: High: 85)

