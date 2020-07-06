Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP-US-IDAHO-PLANE-CRASH

Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says two people died and as many as six other people may be missing in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d’Alene. A release from the sheriff's office states that witnesses said they saw two planes colliding above the water, then crashing into the lake near Powderhorn Bay. Lt. Ryan Higgins says two bodies had been recovered from the planes. The victims have not been identified. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes. Investigators do not believe there are other survivors in the crash.

ELK POACHING-SENTENCE

6 men sentenced for poaching 19 animals in east Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say six men in eastern Idaho have pleaded guilty to poaching 16 elk and three mule deer. KBOI-TV reported that Jay Reeder, Brandon Porter, Rick Earl, Jesse Earl, Dustin Hollingsworth and Brian Miller reached plea agreements for killing the 19 animals near Preston in the fall of 2018, including several trophy class animals. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game launched an investigation after multiple animals were poached over several months without regard for season, weapon restrictions and tagging requirements. Officials say members of the group also unlawfully killed pheasants, magpies, and wild turkeys baited onto the property.

ROCK SLIDE-ROAD CLOSED

Rock slide closes Highway 95 in Idaho

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Highway 95 is temporarily closed after a large rock slide blocked the road. The closure starts at New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area. Idaho State Police says an alternate route from southwest Idaho to Central or North Idaho would be I-84 west connecting to Highway 12 or I-90 east at Tri-Cities. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time as to when it will be cleaned up. The Forest Service advises French Creek Road is not a recommended, nor an official detour for Highway 95.

AMAZON HOMELESS SHELTER-SICK KIDS

Amazon homeless shelter boosts unique program for sick kids

SEATTLE (AP) — A family homeless shelter has opened inside a gleaming Amazon corporate building on the tech giant’s Seattle campus. It's believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate building in the U.S. Part of the shelter helps homeless children with life-threatening health conditions. The glass-encased building is divided in half, with the nonprofit on one end and workers in Amazon's cloud computing unit on the other. Two floors are reserved for families dealing with debilitating health issues, many of them with compromised immune systems from chronic illnesses or chemotherapy.

FATHER FINDS MISSING CHILD

Child safe after separated from family in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Idaho father has been reunited with his 9-year-old son who went missing during a hike with extended family in Utah. KSL-TV reported that Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez says the dad drove to Utah where his son, Stratton Joshua Wright, became separated from his uncle, cousins and siblings Wednesday around 8 p.m. during a hike near Bear Lake. Wright was found by his dad in an open field Thursday. He was slightly dehydrated and tired, but otherwise healthy. Helicopters, trained search and rescue crews and horses had also been searching for him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-RISING CASES

Oregon thought it had controlled COVID-19, then came surge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Coronavirus numbers are surging and stretching into small Oregon communities that at the start of June had had few confirmed cases. The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide. The previous record was 281 cases. Over the past month, the case count more than doubled – surpassing 9,000. While the case count has been increasing across the state, authorities say there have been significant increases in rural counties. And they worry heading into the holiday weekend about family and friends gathering for parties