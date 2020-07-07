Advertisement

6 men sentenced for poaching 19 animals in east Idaho

Authorities say six men in eastern Idaho have pleaded guilty to poaching 16 elk and three mule deer.
Authorities say six men in eastern Idaho have pleaded guilty to poaching 16 elk and three mule deer.(National Park Service)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM MDT
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say six men in eastern Idaho have pleaded guilty to poaching 16 elk and three mule deer.

KBOI-TV reported that Jay Reeder, Brandon Porter, Rick Earl, Jesse Earl, Dustin Hollingsworth and Brian Miller reached plea agreements for killing the 19 animals near Preston in the fall of 2018, including several trophy class animals.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game launched an investigation after multiple animals were poached over several months without regard for season, weapon restrictions and tagging requirements.

Officials say members of the group also unlawfully killed pheasants, magpies, and wild turkeys baited onto the property.

