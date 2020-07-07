Advertisement

AAA says car buying could be different post Covid-19

(WILX)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Amid the Coronavirus pandemic many American’s feel it is safer to hit the road than fly this summer travel season.

If you’re wanting to hit the road but think you need to upgrade your ride and purchase a new vehicle, but what does that experience look like in the Covid-19 world? Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho says he believes there is going to be a lot more research done online before potential buyers ever set foot into a showroom floor. He also says you should be asking dealerships questions about their Covid-19 policies.

“Certainly you’re going to want to ask a lot about their cleanliness policies.” Said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director. “How do test drives work? Are they going to come with you? Are they going to be wearing a mask? Do they wipe down the vehicles between test drives? What are those policies looking like? And obviously a lot of these dealers want your business so they probably have a pretty good plan, but it never hurts to know that plan and make sure you understand it.”

Conde also advised potential buyers that AAA has an annual car guide to help highlight which vehicles have the most leading edge technology to know what vehicles are out there before going to a dealership.

