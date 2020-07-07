Active shooter reported at California Marine base

(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

Military police responded to reports of shots fired at 6:30 a.m. local time and cordoned off the area, the Marines official Twitter account reported.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

Local media reported that a suspect was in custody, though the Marines cannot confirm this. There have been no injuries reported.

The base, renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility, is located in the California desert about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.