Being safe at Dierkes Lake

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:05 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Dierkes lake normally has lifeguards on duty, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are nowhere to be seen.

“We were unable to train lifeguards during the restrictions placed by the governor’s order and we haven’t been able to get lifeguards hired and trained to be down here, " Director of Parks and Recreation Wendy Davis said. “At this point it is not clear whether we will be able to do that.”

Ring buoys are on lifeguard stands and on other areas around the swimming area. This puts water safety in the hands of those spending time at the lake.

“The visibility in this lake is limited and so it is hard to see rocks and anything below the surface. So jumping or diving in areas where you don’t know the depth or what’s below the surface isn’t a safe thing to do,” Davis added.

It is important to know your abilities.

“If you see someone in distress. If you have the ability to help them, by all means do. But, if you can’t swim, you are not a strong swimmer, you can’t reach them, do not go in the water after them because it’s horrible to have one tragedy, but to have two is absolutely devastating,” Lieutenant Daron Brown, of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said.

We just want to encourage everybody that wants to come down and enjoy the park and enjoy the lake and enjoy the swimming area to be safe, to make good decisions, to recognize that there’s inherent dangers when a lifeguard isn’t on duty. And even when the lifeguard is on duty, you need to take responsibility,” Davis said.

