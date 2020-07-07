Chatterton, Stephen M.

WENDELL—Stephen M. Chatterton, 65, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on April 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Stephen was born to Jean and Dale Chatterton of Shoshone on February 21, 1955, joining his older sister - Marshel Larson (Hansen, ID).

Stephen spent his younger years working for Union Pacific Railroad. During that time, he met a girl who caught his eye – Deb Chatterton, not knowing she would be the mother of his two beautiful girls and the women he would spend the rest of his life with. They were two peas in a pod! They built a strong love to raise their two girls, no matter the struggle life threw at them he made sure they knew how much they were loved! Stephen left the railroad to be closer to home with his daughters.

Years later he found his passion when he met Terry Archibald who hired him to join his team with TCA Roofing. Terry took him under his wing and became more than just a boss but a true friend and confidante

Stephan held a great passion for the outdoors! The desert was his second home, his peaceful place! He loved fishing, hunting and walking endless miles in the desert.

Family was always the most important and treasured piece of him. He raised two beautiful daughters - Stephanie and Sasha Chatterton who blessed him with five beautiful grandkids - Jairett Major (Shoshone) Taven and Sophia Lozada (Twin Falls) Jaissa and Jairrehn Chatterton (Twin Falls). His grandkids meant the world to him! Stephen has many adopted kids and grandkids whom he held close in his heart and treated as his own!

Stephen is survived by his wife - Deb Chatterton; his daughters - Stephanie and Sasha; his five grandkids; his mom - Jean; sister - Marshel; niece and nephews.

Stephen is preceded in death by his dad - Dale Chatterton.

Stephen is very loved and missed beyond words but will never be forgotten......

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Shoshone City Park.

As per the family’s request, bring blankets and camp chairs and please be mindful of social distancing.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.