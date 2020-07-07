City of Twin Falls not considering mask requirement currently

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the recent COVID-19 spike in Idaho, multiple cities have started requiring masks.

In Hailey, masks are now mandated. People violating the rule are subject to a $100 fine.

In Twin Falls county, cases increased last week.

We talked to Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler to see if the City of Twin Falls was considering a mandate.

“The city has not had any official conversations about whether or not we would mandate masks. We are following what other cities are doing. In addition to that we have regular meetings and conversations with folks from South Central Health as well as from St. Luke’s,” said Rothweiler.

Rothweiler says the city will continue to monitor the situation as well as look at how other cities are enforcing mask mandates.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.