Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far.

PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say six men in eastern Idaho have pleaded guilty to poaching 16 elk and three mule deer. KBOI-TV reported that Jay Reeder, Brandon Porter, Rick Earl, Jesse Earl, Dustin Hollingsworth and Brian Miller reached plea agreements for killing the 19 animals near Preston in the fall of 2018, including several trophy class animals. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game launched an investigation after multiple animals were poached over several months without regard for season, weapon restrictions and tagging requirements. Officials say members of the group also unlawfully killed pheasants, magpies, and wild turkeys baited onto the property.

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Highway 95 is temporarily closed after a large rock slide blocked the road. The closure starts at New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area. Idaho State Police says an alternate route from southwest Idaho to Central or North Idaho would be I-84 west connecting to Highway 12 or I-90 east at Tri-Cities. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time as to when it will be cleaned up. The Forest Service advises French Creek Road is not a recommended, nor an official detour for Highway 95.

SEATTLE (AP) — A family homeless shelter has opened inside a gleaming Amazon corporate building on the tech giant’s Seattle campus. It's believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate building in the U.S. Part of the shelter helps homeless children with life-threatening health conditions. The glass-encased building is divided in half, with the nonprofit on one end and workers in Amazon's cloud computing unit on the other. Two floors are reserved for families dealing with debilitating health issues, many of them with compromised immune systems from chronic illnesses or chemotherapy.