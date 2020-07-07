Idaho News Coverage Advisory

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:35 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic could be over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June and face masks few and far between in many areas. A new spike in cases, however, has turned the mostly rural state into a COVID-19 hot spot, with the average number of new daily cases quadrupling in the past two weeks. But like Oregon, California and Washington, the state is now seeing coronavirus numbers climb dramatically. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 900 words. WITH AP Photos.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The federal government on Tuesday decided to scrap plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem in Washington state. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt told a meeting of community members in Omak, Washington, that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 480 words.