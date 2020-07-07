Jerome recovery center takes ‘holistic’ healing approach

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A new recovery center is now open in Jerome for those struggling with substance abuse disorders.

The Embrace Life Recovery Center in Jerome is taking a new approach to help people with substance abuse disorders.

“Our program is a holistic program,” said Stephanie Ford, the owner and founder of Embrace Life Recovery Center. “It’s a newer program to Idaho, we don’t have a lot of this similar programming, but it’s a program to heal the body the mind and the soul. We have alternative treatment such as art therapy, music therapy, acupuncture, massage; we do yoga.”

The program helps people struggling with addiction through counseling, exercise and community integration.

“A big part of our program is working in the community,” Ford said. “We do community integration. We take our clients into the community and help them work through triggers and show them how they can be a part of the community as a successful person.”

For one recovery coach, he hopes to be able to connect to his clients on a personal level.

“I struggled with addiction for 27 years,” said recovery coach Kelly Mortensen. “I’m going on recovery for going on eight years. I’m not only a counselor, but I’m also a person that is in recovery. ... I love recovery. I have this drive about it that changes not only me, but hopefully other people that helps them to realize that the value of recovery is what you put into it, not what you take from it.”

The center opens Tuesday morning and is open to anyone struggling with addiction.

“I felt alone,” Mortensen said. “I did treatment several times before I got it, and I had a counselor who changed my life, and it wasn’t because he was a good counselor. It was because he understood me, and I believe that I understand people on a level that most people can never understand another addict.”

