KMVT Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, July 07, 2020

It is going to be breezy today in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy today in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and these breezy/windy conditions today are all courtesy of a cold front that is going to be working its way through our area this morning. This cold front is also going to provide us with cooler temperatures as high temperatures today are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, which is about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than what yesterday’s high temperatures were. We are also going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have pretty nice weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and the strongest winds tomorrow are going to be in the northern part of the Magic Valley and the southern part of the Wood River Valley.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected from Thursday through next Monday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on most of these days are also going to be around to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. Saturday is the one exception though as high temperatures on Saturday are going to be several degrees above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Thursday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Friday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, JULY 7): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Windy and a lot cooler. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Cooler.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WNW 15-30 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: West 10-25 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 79 (Wood River Valley: High: 75)

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy before midnight.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-20 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 52 (Wood River Valley: Low: 45)

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, JULY 8): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny. A little breezy. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WNW 5-20 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WSW 5-20 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 81 (Wood River Valley: High: 77)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 53 (Wood River Valley: Low: 47)

THURSDAY, JULY 9: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 82 Low: 52)

FRIDAY, JULY 10: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot and a little breezy. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 84 Low: 51)

SATURDAY, JULY 11: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 94 Low: 62 (Wood River Valley: High: 87 Low: 53)

SUNDAY, JULY 12: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot and breezy. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 91 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 84 Low: 51)

MONDAY, JULY 13: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm.

Magic Valley: High: 88 (Wood River Valley: High: 82)

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.