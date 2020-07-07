Advertisement

Mountain View Food Pantry helps Mini-Cassia area

By Elizabeth Hadley
Jul. 7, 2020
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mountain View Food Pantry in Burley has seen an increase in people since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food pantry offers food boxes to anybody in the community every 31 days.

Right now they are delivering the food to their cars while wearing masks.

All of the food is donated from the Idaho Food Bank, South Central Community Action Partnership, McCain Foods, and other local organizations.

Since the start of COVID-19, they have seen an uptick of people, and are working hard to keep their shelves stocked.

The pantry is run by volunteers only, and everything is donated.

“February we noticed a little bit of an increase, March a little bit, April we were just overwhelmed, April May and June, just overwhelmed, but thankful to this great community of the Mini-Cassia area, we have had enough donations to keep us going each week,” said Jack Zarby

They are open on Tuesday’s from 4 to 6 in the afternoon and Friday’s from 9 to 11 in the morning. The third Tuesday of every month is Super Tuesday where additional families are fed at the Mountain View Christian Church and not at the food pantry.

