Advertisement

Rock slide closes Highway 95 in Idaho

A rock slide in Riggins has blocked a portion of Highway 95 near Riggins, Idaho.
A rock slide in Riggins has blocked a portion of Highway 95 near Riggins, Idaho.(Idaho Transportation Department)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Highway 95 is temporarily closed after a large rock slide blocked the road. The closure starts at New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area.

Idaho State Police says an alternate route from southwest Idaho to Central or North Idaho would be I-84 west connecting to Highway 12 or I-90 east at Tri-Cities.

US-95 near Riggins won't reopen today to allow for further evaluation, but the good news is that the temporary road...

Posted by Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) on Monday, July 6, 2020

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time as to when it will be cleaned up. The Forest Service advises French Creek Road is not a recommended, nor an official detour for Highway 95.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Safety

Being safe at Dierkes Lake

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Being safe at Dierkes Lake. There are no lifeguards on duty currently.

News

City of Twin Falls not considering mask requirement currently

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Currently no mask requirement being considered by City of Twin Falls.

News

2 Twin Falls summer school students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Two Twin Falls School District summer school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Fire official explain proper way to dispose of old fireworks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Now that the Fourth of July is over, many are wondering what to do with all those leftover fireworks that are lying around.

News

Early morning house fire injures 6 in Idaho Falls

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
This is the live recording of KMVT's Rise and Shine show from 6:30-7 a.m. for VOD.

News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker: July 5, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff and Vanessa Grieve
Here is a look at the number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho for Sunday, July 5, 2020.

News

Red Cross encourages people prepare for fire season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi, Vanessa Grieve and KMVT News Staff
Red Cross encourages people prepare for fire season by creating a plan and putting together a kit.

News

Man taken to hospital after nearly drowning at Dierkes Lake

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an adult man was jumping off the rocks near the swimming area at Dierkes Lake Sunday afternoon, when his head hit the rocks below the surface of the water.

Better Together

Efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Gooding County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha, Emily Elisha, Emily Elisha, Emily Elisha, Emily Elisha, Emily Elisha, Emily Elisha and Emily Elisha
The Walker Center and North Canyon Medical Center are making strides to save lives against the opioid epidemic.