Rock slide closes Highway 95 in Idaho

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Highway 95 is temporarily closed after a large rock slide blocked the road. The closure starts at New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area.

Idaho State Police says an alternate route from southwest Idaho to Central or North Idaho would be I-84 west connecting to Highway 12 or I-90 east at Tri-Cities.

US-95 near Riggins won't reopen today to allow for further evaluation, but the good news is that the temporary road... Posted by Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) on Monday, July 6, 2020

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time as to when it will be cleaned up. The Forest Service advises French Creek Road is not a recommended, nor an official detour for Highway 95.

