Twin Falls business open among COVID-19 pandemic

Two twin falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two twin falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Two Twin Falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Human Bean held its ribbon cutting Monday afternoon at the 161 Addison Ave. East location. The owner tells KMVT they are excited to serve the Magic Valley and relived the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed things down.

The Human Bean has been in the works for several years.

“We’re locally owned, which is a big deal, I think for some people,” said co-owner Estella Evans. “And we just really want you to have a good cup of coffee. Kids are great. Everyone is still kind of learning, working out the kinks.”

As this has been a long-time coming, they glad to open, even during current times.

“Not at all,” Evans said of the pandemic’s impact on opening. “It was almost like it wasn’t even happening for us. It was just awesome.”

Java Espress, management tells KMVT the same thing, as they gear up to open a new location July 20 on the corner of Eastland Drive and Kimberly Road. In actuality, management said they have been even busier since the pandemic began.

“Honestly we got a lot busier,” said manager Amy Morrow. “I think it is ‘cause people do not want to go inside to like cafes and stuff. So I think they feel it is safer just going through a drive-thru.”

Both The Human Bean and Java Espress say they will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are really keeping up with that,” Evans said. “My husband and I are coming every night to make sure everything is done properly. We are also following with what the city mandates as well.”

Once they get up and running, Java Espress will also be extending its hours till 9 p.m., and The Human Bean is currently looking for employees. The business can be reached through its website.

The Human Bean Ribbon Cutting

The Human Bean Ribbon Cutting with the Twin Falls Chamber Ambassadors.

Posted by Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, July 6, 2020

