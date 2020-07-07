Twin Falls graduate and current Astros pitcher on COVID-19 delays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Baseball’s top two teams from last season canceled Monday’s workouts because of delays in testing.

The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving COVID-19 test results from Friday.

According to the Associated Press, Astros GM James Click speculated the July Fourth holiday weekend contributed to the delays, while MLB said it addressed this issue and doesn’t expect them to continue.

We caught up with Astros pitcher Cy Sneed who was the 2011 Idaho Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for Twin Falls High School.

He said it was odd to wake up to the news, but the team made the call and he anticipates it to happen more frequently this year.

He explained the medical staff is adhering to protocols and glad to see the process ironed out on behalf of everyone in the organization.

“As a player we just want the health and safety of everybody our number one thing, so you’re really limiting yourself for a lot of things, especially off the field,” Sneed explained. “So we’re trying to follow all of those mandates so we can play baseball.”

Sneed made his debut with the Astros during the 2019 season, posting a 0–1 record with a 5.48 ERA over 21.1 innings.

A number of players have announced they’re opting out of the 60-game season, but the thought didn’t cross Sneed’s mind as he quote “has a job to do”.

He did explain he respects the players’ reasoning for protecting their health as well as their families.

