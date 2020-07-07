Twin Falls Police receive 137 fireworks related calls, issues zero citations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Police Department responded to more than 400 calls for service in its night shift report during the Fourth of July weekend.

One hundred thirty-seven of those calls were fireworks related, but zero citations were given for the use of illegal fireworks. Public information officer for the Twin Falls Police Department Craig Stotts says officers who responded to fireworks calls used it as an opportunity to educate the public. Also mentioning the difficulties of finding the source of where the fireworks were coming from during this extremely busy weekend.

“Are objective obviously every year, we want to the public to enjoy and celebrate the Fourth of July but to do it safely, and we always remind the public to enjoy it but do it in a safe manner,” Stotts said.

With the Fourth of July being on a Saturday this year, Stotts said its patrols were extremely busy compared to an average weekend.

