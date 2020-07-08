Bowman makes it back to nationals in final try

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filer’s Brinn Bowman is another high school rodeo star from the Magic Valley.

The graduating senior finished 2nd in pole bending at the state high school finals a couple weeks ago.

With bowman’s second place finish, she qualifies for nationals. The event will take place in Guthrie, Oklahoma from July 17th through the 23rd.

Bowman is excited to be back on the big stage, somewhere she hasn't been in the past couple years.

“I qualified my freshman year in pole bending on a different horse, but I ended up having a rough two years the last couple years and then it finally worked out for this year, my senior year, " Bowman said.

After this summer, Bowman plans on getting her women’s professional rodeo association permit at CSI and try out the professional rodeo ranks.

