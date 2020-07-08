Advertisement

Bowman makes it back to nationals in final try

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filer’s Brinn Bowman is another high school rodeo star from the Magic Valley.

The graduating senior finished 2nd in pole bending at the state high school finals a couple weeks ago.

With bowman’s second place finish, she qualifies for nationals. The event will take place in Guthrie, Oklahoma from July 17th through the 23rd.

Bowman is excited to be back on the big stage, somewhere she hasn't been in the past couple years.

“I qualified my freshman year in pole bending on a different horse, but I ended up having a rough two years the last couple years and then it finally worked out for this year, my senior year, " Bowman said.

After this summer, Bowman plans on getting her women’s professional rodeo association permit at CSI and try out the professional rodeo ranks.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Twin Falls graduate and current Astros pitcher on COVID-19 delays

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Baseball’s top two teams from last season canceled Monday’s workouts because of delays in testing.

Baseball

Sneed on COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT
Cy Sneed made his debut with the Astros during the 2019 season, posting a 0–1 record with a 5.48 ERA over 21.1 innings.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Boise State drops several programs, amid financial concerns

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Boise State announced it has eliminated the baseball, swimming and diving programs.

Latest News

Sports

Pearson wins high school state bull riding title

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Pearson wins high school state bull riding title.

Sports

Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event. The mountain has been closed since the spring

Sports

BSU eliminates baseball, swimming and diving

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Boise State University is expected to save $3 million by eliminating certain programs.

News

Former Twin Falls baseball player invited to Phillies summer camp

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:26 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Twin Falls native is on the verge of pitching in the big leagues this summer if everything works in his favor.

Sports

Legion baseball season gives seniors one last chance on diamond

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:15 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Legion baseball season gives seniors one last chance on diamond

Baseball

Blackhawks split series with Las Vegas team

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Twin Falls Blackhawks bounced back Wednesday night to edge out the Aces.