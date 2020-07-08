BSU community fundraises for recently eliminated programs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KBOI) - There’s a new effort to revive the Boise State baseball, swimming and diving programs.

This after the university eliminated the programs last week to save $3 million.

Amaia Van Tol, daughter of the head baseball coach, Gary Van Tol, decided to take matters into her own hands and created a GoFundMe page.

“Save Boise State Baseball”, has already raised more than $58,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, alumni and members of the BSU Swim and Dive team set up something similar, a Google Doc where supporters can pledge money.

“I think it’s completely unacceptable, the coaches, the staff and players deserve better, even the swimming and diving team as well,” Van Told explained.

Former BSU swimmer Megan Myers added, “when you look at the types of women you want your society to have, Boise State really brought those women into the community, not just for BSU, but for Boise as a whole.”

