Buhl woman charged with grand theft after church worker’s wallet goes missing

A Buhl woman’s preliminary hearing was set Monday after allegedly stealing a wallet from church worker in Buhl and making fraudulent purchase.

Tatiana Lopez, 26, is charged with one felony count of grand theft and a second count of possession of a financial transaction card and attempted use without the cardholder's permission.

Lopez’s preliminary hearing is set for March 25 at 8:15 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Courthouse. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Court documents said Lopez allegedly used stolen financial transaction cards to pay for a motel stay in Buhl last July, and used the cards to make other food related purchases. The victim contacted police later on July 15 after the church worker believed her purse – containing her wallet - had been stolen from the lobby of the church. The alleged victim checked her bank accounts and noticed fraudulent charges. Police investigated and identified Lopez as the suspect.