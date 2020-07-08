Crews put out fire at Twin Falls charter school exterior classroom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a portable classroom at a Twin Falls charter school Wednesday afternoon.

Twin Falls Fire Department was called Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. to a reported fire at Xavier Charter School. Crews quickly put out the fire that was spotted by a staff member.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire and have ruled out any malicious intent. The fire officials suspected an electrical issue may have caused the fire.

KMVT reporters spoke to school superintendent Gary Moon, who was on scene.

Moon is relieved the portable was not destroyed and plans to have it repaired in time for school. He also said he plans to have an electrician investigate them to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

