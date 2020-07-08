Advertisement

Four arrested for disorderly conduct, drug charges near Parkcenter Blvd, Division Ave

Pictured: Francisco Lopez, Fidel Molina, Aaron Owyhee, Michelle Churchman
Pictured: Francisco Lopez, Fidel Molina, Aaron Owyhee, Michelle Churchman(KMVT)
By KBOI News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2016 at 4:52 PM MDT
Four people were arrested in Boise for harassing people with a gun, drug trafficking, disorderly conduct, and more Friday morning.

Boise Police were sent out to a home near South Division Avenue and West Hale Street around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of someone getting harassed by a group of people, and one of them had a gun.

The four of them - Francisco Lopez, 43, of Boise, Fidel Molina, 25, of Meridian, Aaron Owyhee, 35, of Boise, and Michelle Churchman, 30, of Boise - got into a car when police made contact. BPD says officers tried getting Lopez out of the car, who was driving, but he refused to keep his hands out in the open and wouldn't get out. At this point, Lopez started fighting with officers.

Lopez tried driving away, and ended up dragging two police officers with the moving car just before hitting another patrol car. Then a BPD officer was able to pull the keys out of the ignition when they stopped.

Police say Lopez reached for a handgun that was in his front pocket while the passenger, Churchman, tried putting the car back into drive. Both of them were unsuccessful.

All four of them were arrested and taken to Ada County Jail. Boise PD says the gun Lopez had was previously reported stolen in Canyon County. They also found 10 ounces of marijuana and more than 30 grams of methamphetamine inside the car.

Lopez was charged with two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel-aggravated enhancement, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, grand theft, drug trafficking and disorderly conduct.

Molina was charged with disorderly conduct; Owyhee was charged with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and failure to appear; and Churchman was charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing officers and disorderly conduct.

