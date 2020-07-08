Health officials advise extra caution around bats

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A southern Idaho health district urges residents to be extra careful and avoid all contact with bats after a Twin Falls County bat tested positive for rabies last week.

The South Central Public Health District explains rabies can cause a fatal viral illness in both people and their pets. They say bats are not normally dangerous, but it’s never a good idea to harass or play with any wild animal. Another thing they recommend is checking with a doctor if a person finds out there has been a bat in their home or somewhere they’ve been sleeping.

“So you want to make sure you get treatment for rabies if you do come into any contact with a bat,” said Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the health district. “Especially if, for example, you want up and find out a bat was in the cabin you’ve been staying in or your home or tent. Bat bites can be extremely small, so if you find out you were asleep while in the proximity of bats it’s a very good idea to get that vaccine, to get treatment for rabies just in case because it can be very difficult to find the bite on your body once it’s been given.”

Bodily offered four tips to protect oneself and pets.

Do not touch a bat with bare hands. Be very suspicious of any bat active during daylight hours.

If a bat attacks a person seek medical attention immediately. Save the bat in a container without touching it, and contact a local district health department to arrange for rabies testing.

Always vaccinate pets, including horses. Pets may encounter bats outdoors or in the home.

And bat-proof a home or cabin by plugging all holes in the siding and maintain tight-fitting screens on windows. Bats can enter through holes the size of a quarter. Typically bat-proofing is best after most bats have migrated away in the fall.

