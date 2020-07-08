Advertisement

Health officials advise extra caution around bats

Bat recently tested positive for rabies in Twin Falls County
(KVLY)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A southern Idaho health district urges residents to be extra careful and avoid all contact with bats after a Twin Falls County bat tested positive for rabies last week.

The South Central Public Health District explains rabies can cause a fatal viral illness in both people and their pets. They say bats are not normally dangerous, but it’s never a good idea to harass or play with any wild animal. Another thing they recommend is checking with a doctor if a person finds out there has been a bat in their home or somewhere they’ve been sleeping.

“So you want to make sure you get treatment for rabies if you do come into any contact with a bat,” said Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the health district. “Especially if, for example, you want up and find out a bat was in the cabin you’ve been staying in or your home or tent. Bat bites can be extremely small, so if you find out you were asleep while in the proximity of bats it’s a very good idea to get that vaccine, to get treatment for rabies just in case because it can be very difficult to find the bite on your body once it’s been given.”

Bodily offered four tips to protect oneself and pets.

  • Do not touch a bat with bare hands. Be very suspicious of any bat active during daylight hours.
  • If a bat attacks a person seek medical attention immediately. Save the bat in a container without touching it, and contact a local district health department to arrange for rabies testing.
  • Always vaccinate pets, including horses. Pets may encounter bats outdoors or in the home.
  • And bat-proof a home or cabin by plugging all holes in the siding and maintain tight-fitting screens on windows. Bats can enter through holes the size of a quarter. Typically bat-proofing is best after most bats have migrated away in the fall.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 Twin Falls summer school students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and KMVT News Staff
Two Twin Falls School District summer school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

City of Twin Falls not currently considering mask requirement

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jack Schemmel
With the recent COVID-19 spike in Idaho, multiple cities have started requiring people to wear face masks in public.

News

Idaho COVID Tracker, July 6th, 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:31 AM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A look at Idaho Coronavirus cases for 7/6/20

News

Hailey residents react to mandatory mask wearing

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Residents in the city of Hailey are required to wear face masks, or risk getting fined. KMVT has reaction from residents on how they feel about mandatory mask wearing.

Latest News

Fit And Well Idaho

Fit One Race to be held virtually this year

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
St. Luke’s Fit One race helps raise money for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

News

Rabid bat discovered in Twin Falls County

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT
|
By Kade Atwood and Vanessa Grieve
A bat, caught in Twin Falls County, tested positive this week for rabies.

News

City of Hailey mandates face coverings in new health order

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
Live to VOD recordings o Face masks are now required to be worn at public places within Hailey city limits following a new public health order passed by the Hailey City Council on Tuesday.f KMVT's News at Noon

News

City of Hailey mandates face coverings in new health order

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
Face masks are now required to be worn at public places within Hailey city limits following a new public health order passed by the Hailey City Council on Tuesday.

News

Health District identifies COVID-19 clusters at McCain Foods, Magic Valley Growers

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff, Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The South Central Public Health District has identified two coronavirus clusters in food processing facilities located within Southern Idaho.

News

Health District identifies COVID-19 clusters at McCain Foods, Magic Valley Growers

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
On Monday, a spokesperson for South Central Public Health said in an email the facilities with ongoing clusters are McCain Foods located in Cassia County and Magic Valley Growers located in Gooding County. In the email, Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health indicated as of Friday afternoon there had been 12 total cases of coronavirus identified at McCain Foods in Burley, and that seven of those cases are still being monitored.