Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who says he was too young to be sent to death row after he killed two people at the age of 19. James Harvey Hairston was sentenced to death in 1996 in connection with the shooting deaths of an elderly couple. Prosecutors said William and Dalma Fuhriman, both 72, were killed during a burglary at their rural farmhouse. The Idaho Supreme Court unanimously rejected Hairston’s appeal on Monday, noting that while people under the age of 18 can’t be sentenced to capital punishment the U.S. has no such prohibition for older defendants.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June. A new spike of COVID-19, however, has prompted some concern in the mostly rural state. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called the spike in cases alarming, but so far hasn’t announced any moves to shut the state back down. Idaho is still far from being a national hot spot: The state ranks about 14th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, and death rates linked to COVID-19 are minimal here compared to other states.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that specialized divers are searching Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims. The eight people, including three children, were in two small airplanes that collided in mid-air on Sunday afternoon and plunged into the water. Recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found. Authorities say the wreckage is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court says a federal judge was right to restore protections for about 700 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains. Wednesday's ruling came after a lower court blocked efforts by federal officials to turn over management of the animals to states and allow grizzly hunting. The appeals court ruling says U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen correctly concluded the species’ long-term genetic health remains in doubt. However, the appeals court says the judge should not have required a comprehensive review of grizzly bears across their entire range. The case involves more than 700 of bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.