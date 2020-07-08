Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have permanently closed four sheep and goat grazing allotments in and near central Idaho wilderness areas that are important habitat for wolves, bighorn sheep and other wildlife. The 140 square miles contained in the allotments are northeast of Ketchum in the Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund and Lava Lake Land & Livestock announced the agreement last week. A provision in a 2015 bill passed by Congress and signed by President Barack Obama creating three wilderness areas allows the voluntary and permanent closure of grazing allotments. How much the conservation fund paid the sheep grower to retire the allotments wasn't disclosed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who says he was too young to be sent to death row after he was convicted of killing two people at the age of 19. James Harvey Hairston was sentenced to death in 1996 in the shooting deaths of an elderly couple. Prosecutors said William and Dalma Fuhriman, both 72, were killed during a burglary at their rural farmhouse. The Idaho Supreme Court unanimously rejected Hairston’s appeal on Monday, noting that while people under 18 can’t be sentenced to capital punishment, the U.S. has no such prohibition for older defendants.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June. A new spike of COVID-19, however, has prompted some concern in the mostly rural state. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called the spike in cases alarming, but so far hasn’t announced any moves to shut the state back down. Idaho is still far from being a national hot spot: The state ranks about 14th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, and death rates linked to COVID-19 are minimal here compared to other states.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that specialized divers are searching Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims. The eight people, including three children, were in two small airplanes that collided in mid-air on Sunday afternoon and plunged into the water. Recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found. Authorities say the wreckage is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom.