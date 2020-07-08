Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Thursday, Jul. 09 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little hosts press conference regarding Idaho's reopening plan - Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts press conference regarding Idaho's K-12 Reopening Plan and Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/governor/%20