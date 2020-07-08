Advertisement

Idaho high schoolers invited to help make roads safer

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(KKTV)
Published: Nov. 1, 2016 at 11:24 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho high school students are encouraged to use technology to help make roads safer through the National Institute for Advanced Transportation Technology distracted-driving safety messaging challenge going on through Nov. 18. Students can submit social media posts and/or a short video to help spotlight the issue of distracted driving.

The competition has a $750 top prize, and a scholarship offer from the University of Idaho’s College of Engineering.

For more information about the competition, including submission instruction, please visit:

.

Last year, there were nearly 5,500 distracted driving crashes in Idaho, resulting in 51 fatalities and 425 serious injuries. In the last five years, the totals are staggering: nearly 25,000 crashes, with 215 fatalities and more than 1,900 serious injuries.

It is a persistent problem with youthful drivers. Nationwide, six out of every 10 teen crashes involve driver distraction, which is characterized as an manual, visual or cognitive habit that take a driver’s hands off the wheel, eyes off the road, or mind off the important task of driving.

Latest News

News

Impact of mask requirements on travelers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Impact of mask requirements on travelers. Ketchum now requiring masks in public areas.

News

Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series cancelled

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Committee member Tony Prater says they still hope to be able to hold at least one concert in late August or September in downtown Twin Falls.

News

Twin Falls Pest Abatement District catches blue gill to control mosquitoes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District works to protect the community from harmful mosquitoes and black flies and Tuesday, they utilized a simple tool, the blue gill fish.

News

Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District hosts blue gill fish catch

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District hosts blue gill fish catch

News

Twin Falls Police receive 137 fireworks related calls, issues zero citations

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Police Department responded to more than 400 calls for service in its night shift report during the Fourth of July weekend.

Latest News

News

Idaho launches news 'recreate responsible' website

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
Idaho create a new website to help Idahoans recreate responsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

2 Twin Falls summer school students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and KMVT News Staff
Two Twin Falls School District summer school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Twin Falls business open during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
Two Twin Falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

City of Twin Falls not currently considering mask requirement

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jack Schemmel
With the recent COVID-19 spike in Idaho, multiple cities have started requiring people to wear face masks in public.

News

Jerome recovery center takes ‘holistic’ healing approach

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
A new recovery center is now open in Jerome for those struggling with substance abuse disorders.

News

Twin Falls business open among COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Two twin falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.