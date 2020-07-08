Idaho News Coverage Advisory

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

Idaho at 1:35 p.m.

IDAHO SUPREME COURT-DEATH ROW APPEAL

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who says he was too young to be sent to death row after he killed two people at the age of 19. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 180 words.

HUNTING GRIZZLIES

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. appeals court said Wednesday that a federal judge was right to restore protections for about 700 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains, after federal officials sought to turn over management of the animals to states that would have allowed them to be hunted. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 333 words. With AP Photos.

WILDERNESS-GRAZING CLOSED

BOISE — U.S. officials have permanently closed four sheep and goat grazing allotments in and near central Idaho wilderness areas as part of a deal between an environmental group and a sheep grower. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 450 words.