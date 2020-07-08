Impact of mask requirements on travelers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The City of Ketchum now joins the City of Hailey in requiring masks in public places, a measure enforceable with a $100 fine.

How do travelers feel about mask requirements?

“For me it’s not a problem, I’m going to wear my mask no matter what, " Gabriel Castro, a Texas resident, said.

“I’m willing to wear a mask, if I can protect someone I am perfectly willing to do that,” Annette Rowberry, a traveler from Utah said.

“It doesn’t make an impact on whether we wear our masks or not because we are always wearing masks, " Annette Jigour, from California, said.

However, 36% of Americans do not agree with local mask mandates, according to a recent CBS News poll.

But do the differences in enforcement make it difficult for travelers?

“I mean like here we didn’t know if we needed to or not. like i say we just came out of Nevada and you had to have them on. even going into the restaurants you had to have them.”

"I think it does make an impact on the things you are going to do indoors, like eating at restaurants and doing indoor museums and things like that."

Annette Jigour is careful while traveling, but still tries to keep certain things in mind.

“We are going to buy your souvenirs and groceries, we are tending to patronize the smaller businesses because we are concerned with them staying alive, and I do know they do appreciate our business.”

