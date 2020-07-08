ISU student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State University announcing that a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

ISU won’t disclose the identity of the athlete or the sport they play, but stated they’re resting at home with mild symptoms.

“The University realizes that we are only dealing with one positive test at this time,” Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said. “However, the safest path is to suspend activity and limit exposure until we know the outcomes of additional tests, which are expected at the end of this week. I am not willing to risk the well-being of our students, and we are prepared to be patient and ensure a safe environment. Every decision we make will place the highest priority on the health of our students.”

In accordance with Idaho State’s “Roaring Back: Return to Play” plan, student-athletes and university staff identified as having direct exposure have also been instructed to self isolate.

In June more than 100 tests were administered to student-athletes and athletic staff, and at that time, all results came back negative for COVID-19.

