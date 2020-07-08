Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

We are going to have gorgeous weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow and Friday are then going to have lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. Most locations are also going to be dry on these two days, although a stray shower and/or thunderstorm is possible tomorrow afternoon and evening in the Wood River Valley and in the South Hills. The wind is also not going to be an issue at all tomorrow, but it is going to be a little breezy on Friday as a storm system passes by our area to the north as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to be a hot day as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley. A cold front is then going to cool our temperatures down some as we head into Sunday and early next week as highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 80s in the Magic Valley. This cold front is also going to provide us with breezy conditions on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and these breezy conditions are going to stick around for Monday as well. Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are also expected this weekend and early next week as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, JULY 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 82

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 77

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 47

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, JULY 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A stray shower and/or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. Warmer. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph during the morning, then North 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A stray shower and/or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. High: 83

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph before midnight, then SSW 5-15 mph after midnight. Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 52

FRIDAY, JULY 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm and a little breezy. High: 89 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 51

SATURDAY, JULY 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 96 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

SUNDAY, JULY 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny. Breezy and not as warm. High: 89 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 83 Low: 50

MONDAY, JULY 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and a little cooler. High: 85 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 79 Low: 48

TUESDAY, JULY 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 84

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 79

