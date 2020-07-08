Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Cases of coronavirus in Idaho spike after businesses reopen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June. A new spike of COVID-19, however, has prompted some concern in the mostly rural state. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called the spike in cases alarming, but so far hasn’t announced any moves to shut the state back down. Idaho is still far from being a national hot spot: The state ranks about 14th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, and death rates linked to COVID-19 are minimal here compared to other states.

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that specialized divers are searching Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims. The eight people, including three children, were in two small airplanes that collided in mid-air on Sunday afternoon and plunged into the water. Recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found. Authorities say the wreckage is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom.

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far.

6 men sentenced for poaching 19 animals in east Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say six men in eastern Idaho have pleaded guilty to poaching 16 elk and three mule deer. KBOI-TV reported that Jay Reeder, Brandon Porter, Rick Earl, Jesse Earl, Dustin Hollingsworth and Brian Miller reached plea agreements for killing the 19 animals near Preston in the fall of 2018, including several trophy class animals. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game launched an investigation after multiple animals were poached over several months without regard for season, weapon restrictions and tagging requirements. Officials say members of the group also unlawfully killed pheasants, magpies, and wild turkeys baited onto the property.

Rock slide closes Highway 95 in Idaho

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Highway 95 is temporarily closed after a large rock slide blocked the road. The closure starts at New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area. Idaho State Police says an alternate route from southwest Idaho to Central or North Idaho would be I-84 west connecting to Highway 12 or I-90 east at Tri-Cities. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time as to when it will be cleaned up. The Forest Service advises French Creek Road is not a recommended, nor an official detour for Highway 95.

Feds scrap plans to reintroduce grizzlies to North Cascades

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government is scrapping plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt told a meeting of community members in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward. Bernhardt says grizzly bears are not in danger of extinction, and the Department of the Interior will focus on managing healthy grizzly bear populations across their existing range. The department began planning the environmental review process in 2015 under the Obama administration. The environmental group Conservation Northwest says it is disappointed in the decision.