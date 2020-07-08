Advertisement

Legion Baseball roundup

Here are local scores from the world of American Legion Baseball.
MNG Image
MNG Image(Baseball)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Monday’s action:

Rexburg 7, Twin Falls Blackhawks 1: Rexburg scattered 10 hits and enjoyed some insurance runs late. Isaac Walker paced the team with three RBI’s in the win.

Rexburg 9, Twin Falls Blackhawks 4: Tyler Pena had three hits and two RBI’s in the win.

Sunday’s action:

Desert Oasis 8, Twin Falls Cowboys 5: On the final day of the 2020 Cowboy Classic, Twin Falls fell to the Las Vegas team in a battle of hits, with the Aces accumulating 10, versus the Cowboys producing six.

Saturday 7/4:

Twin Falls Cowboys 8, Lower Columbia 7: The Cowboys rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. Jace Mahlke led Twin Falls in some offensive categories, with three hits and three RBI’s. Carson Walters pitched four innings, striking out six.

Burley 10, Rigby 4: Bronson Brookings had three RBI’s in the win. Teammate Clayton Douglas added two hits.

Idaho Falls Tigers 10, Burley 8: The Green Sox committed six errors in the loss. Slayder Watterson had a pair of hits, while Bronson Brookings added two RBI’s.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Twin Falls Cowboys sweep Madison

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls rallied to win the first game and had no problem in the second contest of the doubleheader.

Sports

ISU student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
An Idaho State University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

BSU community fundraises for recently eliminated programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
There’s a new effort to revive the Boise State baseball, swimming and diving programs.

College

BSU supporters hope to save baseball, swimming and diving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Boise State supporters hope to raise enough money to fund certain programs eliminated because of budget constraints.

Latest News

Sports

Bowman makes it back to nationals in final try

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Filer’s Brinn Bowman qualifies for nationals. Bowman qualifies for the first time since she was a freshman.

Baseball

Twin Falls graduate and current Astros pitcher on COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:38 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Baseball’s top two teams from last season canceled Monday’s workouts because of delays in testing.

Baseball

Sneed on COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT
Cy Sneed made his debut with the Astros during the 2019 season, posting a 0–1 record with a 5.48 ERA over 21.1 innings.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Boise State drops several programs, amid financial concerns

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Boise State announced it has eliminated the baseball, swimming and diving programs.

Sports

Pearson wins high school state bull riding title

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Pearson wins high school state bull riding title.