Legion Baseball roundup

Monday's action:

Rexburg 7, Twin Falls Blackhawks 1: Rexburg scattered 10 hits and enjoyed some insurance runs late. Isaac Walker paced the team with three RBI’s in the win.

Rexburg 9, Twin Falls Blackhawks 4: Tyler Pena had three hits and two RBI’s in the win.

Sunday’s action:

Desert Oasis 8, Twin Falls Cowboys 5: On the final day of the 2020 Cowboy Classic, Twin Falls fell to the Las Vegas team in a battle of hits, with the Aces accumulating 10, versus the Cowboys producing six.

Saturday 7/4:

Twin Falls Cowboys 8, Lower Columbia 7: The Cowboys rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. Jace Mahlke led Twin Falls in some offensive categories, with three hits and three RBI’s. Carson Walters pitched four innings, striking out six.

Burley 10, Rigby 4: Bronson Brookings had three RBI’s in the win. Teammate Clayton Douglas added two hits.

Idaho Falls Tigers 10, Burley 8: The Green Sox committed six errors in the loss. Slayder Watterson had a pair of hits, while Bronson Brookings added two RBI’s.

