Magic Valley businesses feeling strain of coin shortage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Due to a national coin shortage, businesses may be asking their customers to use exact change or a card when paying.

Last month, the federal reserve announced that the “Covid-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins.”

Twin Falls’ Chick-fil-A general manager told KMVT about what they’ve seen so far with the shortage.

Alex Nelson, the general manager, said the Twin Falls restaurant wasn’t able to get their coin order in last week because of the shortage. So they ended up reaching out to their local bank to get some change, and were only able to get one roll for each amount.

“We’ve been trying to be creative and have offered team members if they’re able to bring in any loose change they have, we’ll exchange it for cash with us here,” Nelson said. “And what we’re trying to do is avoid going to credit card only or paying on our app only for our guests.”

Nelson also said at this time they are taking all forms of payment, but depending on how long the shortage lasts, they may have to switch to card or app only payments.

