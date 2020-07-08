McClellan, Douglas “Doug” George

PAUL—Douglas “Doug” George McClellan, a 66-year-old resident of Paul, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Doug was born September 11, 1953, in Rupert, Idaho, to Hollis and Marjorie (Webster) McClellan. He graduated from Minico High School in 1971, and grew up raising cattle and farming potatoes and grain with his father, mother, brother and three sisters. On February 26, 1993, he married Carol Sutton. Doug was a lifelong Paul resident, where he continued to farm with his brother and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hollis McClellan; and his mother, Marjorie McClellan.

Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Carol; and their three children, Jennifer, Rian and Alexis. He will also be sorely missed by his five grandchildren, Kaylee, Kiah, Will, Stella and Elliot; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Jaxton. Doug is also survived by one brother, Steve (Bonnie) McClellan of Twin Falls; and three sisters, Kathy (Tom) Brune of Hazelton, Linda (Bob) Whittaker of Boise, and Pattie (Ray) Palmerton of Boise; as well as multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved dearly.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Pastor David L. Carver officiating. A viewing for friends and family will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed with a link from this obituary on the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home’s website at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

It is requested those attending the funeral service wear a mask to assist in reducing the spread of COVID