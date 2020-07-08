Advertisement

Twin Falls Cowboys sweep Madison

The Twin Falls Cowboys protected their ballpark with two wins over Madison.
The Twin Falls Cowboys protected their ballpark with two wins over Madison.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After being down 0-4 in the bottom of the fourth, the Twin Falls Cowboys rallied to tie up the game.

Then utilized a seven-run sixth inning to put away Madison for good, 12-6.

The Cowboys pounded out 11 hits and both Jace Mahkle and Tyler Horner each had three RBI’s.

Twin Falls had an easier time in the late game, winning that one, 8-1. Carson Walters led the home team with three hits and four RBI’s. Otho Savage went the distance, pitching a complete game, striking out four. He scattered five hits.

The Cowboys host the reigning American Legion World Series champion, Idaho Falls Bandits Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley Green Sox 16, Wendell 6: Burley took an 11-0 lead early on. Bronson Brookings had four hits and five RBI’s for the Green Sox. Teammate Clayton Douglas added three RBI’s. Kenny Anderson and Gavin Martin each paced Wendell with two hits each.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Legion Baseball roundup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here is the weekend round-up of legion baseball scores from around the valley.

Sports

ISU student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
An Idaho State University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

BSU community fundraises for recently eliminated programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
There’s a new effort to revive the Boise State baseball, swimming and diving programs.

College

BSU supporters hope to save baseball, swimming and diving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Boise State supporters hope to raise enough money to fund certain programs eliminated because of budget constraints.

Latest News

Sports

Bowman makes it back to nationals in final try

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Filer’s Brinn Bowman qualifies for nationals. Bowman qualifies for the first time since she was a freshman.

Baseball

Twin Falls graduate and current Astros pitcher on COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:38 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Baseball’s top two teams from last season canceled Monday’s workouts because of delays in testing.

Baseball

Sneed on COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT
Cy Sneed made his debut with the Astros during the 2019 season, posting a 0–1 record with a 5.48 ERA over 21.1 innings.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Boise State drops several programs, amid financial concerns

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Boise State announced it has eliminated the baseball, swimming and diving programs.

Sports

Pearson wins high school state bull riding title

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Pearson wins high school state bull riding title.