Twin Falls Cowboys sweep Madison

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After being down 0-4 in the bottom of the fourth, the Twin Falls Cowboys rallied to tie up the game.

Then utilized a seven-run sixth inning to put away Madison for good, 12-6.

The Cowboys pounded out 11 hits and both Jace Mahkle and Tyler Horner each had three RBI’s.

Twin Falls had an easier time in the late game, winning that one, 8-1. Carson Walters led the home team with three hits and four RBI’s. Otho Savage went the distance, pitching a complete game, striking out four. He scattered five hits.

The Cowboys host the reigning American Legion World Series champion, Idaho Falls Bandits Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley Green Sox 16, Wendell 6: Burley took an 11-0 lead early on. Bronson Brookings had four hits and five RBI’s for the Green Sox. Teammate Clayton Douglas added three RBI’s. Kenny Anderson and Gavin Martin each paced Wendell with two hits each.

