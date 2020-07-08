Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series cancelled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Monday, the Twin Falls Tonight committee made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s 2020 summer concert series.

The series has been a staple of summer life in Twin Falls for decades.

“It’s just a real community event and a community builder,” said Twin Falls Tonight committee member Tony Prater. “Everybody can stand side-by-side and listen to the same song and listen to some great music.”

But for the first time in more than 20 years, Wednesday nights in Twin Falls will look different.

“We thought long and hard about this and talked about it a lot to decide to come to the conclusion that we did, that we weren’t going to have the concert series,” Prater said.

The Twin Falls Tonight Committee regrets to announce that, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will be cancelled for the 2020 season.

In a Facebook post, the committee announced their decision to cancel this year’s series.

Prater said the decision was made due to a variety of factors alongside the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our concern over COVID-19 was one of those definitely, another was the Twin Falls Youth Ranch behind is potentially going to come down,” Prater said.

Despite the cancellation, Prater said the Twin Falls Tonight committee is keeping hope to hopefully be able to hold at least one concert in downtown Twin Falls in late August or September.

“We don’t know if we’re going to be able to do that, but we’re definitely going to try,” he said.

The Twin Falls Tonight committee has already begun rescheduling bands for the 2021 concert season, and has a partial schedule up on their Facebook page.

