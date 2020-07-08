Two charged following Fourth of July weekend stabbing near Hansen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two people have been charged after two men were stabbed and another injured in an fight early Sunday morning south of Hansen.

Deputies from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department responded to a home about eight miles south of Hansen at 1:24 A.M., where they found three adult men with wounds.

According to court documents, when deputies arrived, two men were laying in the street shirtless and covered in blood and sustained stab wounds in the torso. A third person was found in the the house covered with blood and believed to have suffered blunt force trauma to the face and body.

One was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, the other two were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

A couple of the people interviewed said there had been a fight at a party Saturday night. Later, two of the suspects and another person either went to the house of the victims to apologize or continue fighting, court documents said. After arriving back home, one of the victims had gone inside and later heard screams from outside and saw Jose Alfredo Chulin-Mendez, 33, of Murtaugh and Fredy A. Perez-Ruiz, 20, of Murtaugh and a third person fighting with two other victims. The man sustained injuries after attempted to break up the fight.

There was differing information if one of the victims was already on the ground with stab wounds when the suspects arrived at the home.

Chulin-Mendez, and Perez-Ruiz were later questioned and arrested. Each been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, according to a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.