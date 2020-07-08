Two teens injured in four-wheeler accident

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two teenage boys were injured when they rolled a four-wheeler Wednesday morning, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened at 9:39 a.m. in the area of 4800 block East of 3400 N, south of Hansen.

One boy was taken by air to an Idaho Falls hospital, and the other was taken by personal vehicle to Burley.

Rock Creek Fire and Quick Response Unit responded, as well as Magic Valley Paramedics and the sheriff’s office.

