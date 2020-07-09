1 flown to E. Idaho hospital following T- bone crash in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One person was flown to a hospital following a Thursday morning crash at the corner of Kimberly Road and Locust Street in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Police Department’s Lt. Craig Stotts said shorty after 9 a.m., a pickup truck driving eastbound on Kimberly Road struck the side of an SUV traveling south on Locust Street. The police department is investigating and at this time it is unclear why the two cars collided.

Stotts said the passenger of the SUV was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital, and it’s unclear if either of the drivers were injured.

St. Luke’s Air landed in a nearby parking lot to take to access the patient.

Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded to the crash.

Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.

