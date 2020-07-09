Caldwell rodeo canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A popular rodeo in western Idaho has been cancelled this year.

The 96th Annual Caldwell Night Rodeo is a no-go for August, as the board of directors made the announcement via Facebook.

They said they explored every avenue to safely hold a rodeo, while also consulting with government officials and health experts, plus other professional rodeos in the region.

They decided that they couldn't meet core values and protect the health of the community by holding such an event.

The CNR hopes to be back in 2021.

