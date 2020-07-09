Cowboys fall to Bandits in doubleheader

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Cowboys dropped both of their home games to the reigning American Legion World Series champion Wednesday evening.

Idaho Falls Bandits 7, Twin Falls Cowboys 1: The Cowboys fought well against the Bandits for most of the game, but Idaho Falls used a five-run seventh inning to put the game nearly out of reach. Dallin Weatherly paced IF, going 6.2 innings, striking out seven. Kai Howell had two hits and just as many RBI’s for the visitors. Jace Mahlke paced the home team with two hits.

Idaho Falls Bandits 12, Twin Falls Cowboys 4: Twin Falls nearly kept up with hits (15-13), but couldn’t produce them together in a manner that would have made them more competitive. McGuire Jephson, Nate Rose and Caden White all had three hits apiece and both Rose and White added three RBI’s as well for IF.

