Advertisement

Cowboys fall to Bandits in doubleheader

Twin Falls drops to 0-4 on the season against the Bandits.
The Idaho Falls Bandits players getting a few warm-up swings before their doubleheader with Twin Falls.
The Idaho Falls Bandits players getting a few warm-up swings before their doubleheader with Twin Falls.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Cowboys dropped both of their home games to the reigning American Legion World Series champion Wednesday evening.

Idaho Falls Bandits 7, Twin Falls Cowboys 1: The Cowboys fought well against the Bandits for most of the game, but Idaho Falls used a five-run seventh inning to put the game nearly out of reach. Dallin Weatherly paced IF, going 6.2 innings, striking out seven. Kai Howell had two hits and just as many RBI’s for the visitors. Jace Mahlke paced the home team with two hits.

Idaho Falls Bandits 12, Twin Falls Cowboys 4: Twin Falls nearly kept up with hits (15-13), but couldn’t produce them together in a manner that would have made them more competitive. McGuire Jephson, Nate Rose and Caden White all had three hits apiece and both Rose and White added three RBI’s as well for IF.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Caldwell rodeo canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Due to COVID-19, the board of directors couldn't let the Caldwell Night Rodeo take place this year.

Baseball

Twin Falls Cowboys sweep Madison

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls rallied to win the first game and had no problem in the second contest of the doubleheader.

Baseball

Legion Baseball roundup

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here is the weekend round-up of legion baseball scores from around the valley.

Sports

ISU student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
An Idaho State University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

BSU community fundraises for recently eliminated programs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
There’s a new effort to revive the Boise State baseball, swimming and diving programs.

College

BSU supporters hope to save baseball, swimming and diving

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Boise State supporters hope to raise enough money to fund certain programs eliminated because of budget constraints.

Sports

Bowman makes it back to nationals in final try

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Filer’s Brinn Bowman qualifies for nationals. Bowman qualifies for the first time since she was a freshman.

Baseball

Twin Falls graduate and current Astros pitcher on COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:38 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Baseball’s top two teams from last season canceled Monday’s workouts because of delays in testing.

Baseball

Sneed on COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT
Cy Sneed made his debut with the Astros during the 2019 season, posting a 0–1 record with a 5.48 ERA over 21.1 innings.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.