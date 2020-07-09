Gov. Little to address K-12 reopening and Stage 4 Idaho Rebounds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to discuss Idaho’s K-12 Reopening Plan and Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The press conference is slated to start at noon in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse. The conference will be streamed to the public online.

The governor extended Idaho’s Stage 4 two weeks and he’s expected to announce the next step in reopening Idaho.

Idaho has seen a surge in confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. The Little has said stay-home orders and a phased reopening has been to not overwhelm the health care system.

The Idaho State Board of Education hosted a virtual meeting Thursday morning to discuss a school reopening plan developed by the K-12 Emergency Council’s Public School Reopening Committee.

The livestream of the meeting is below.

