Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a ruling rejecting his request to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot. The Republican governor announced the decision on Thursday not long after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his request to put the case on hold. The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher. The ruling from the appeals court means Reclaim Idaho can begin collecting online signatures for the initiative.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho’s 300,000 schoolkids in grades K-12 can return to schools this fall but with flexible learning strategies to protect them and their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The plan released Thursday says schools must be prepared to teach students with traditional face-to-face methods in the classroom, distance learning online, or a hybrid combination of the two. The State Board of Education unanimously approved the plan a few hours before Little’s announcement. The release of the plan coincides with surging infections in the state and some half-dozen cities making face coverings mandatory, including the state’s largest city, Boise.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have permanently closed four sheep and goat grazing allotments in and near central Idaho wilderness areas that are important habitat for wolves, bighorn sheep and other wildlife. The 140 square miles contained in the allotments are northeast of Ketchum in the Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund and Lava Lake Land & Livestock announced the agreement last week. A provision in a 2015 bill passed by Congress and signed by President Barack Obama creating three wilderness areas allows the voluntary and permanent closure of grazing allotments. How much the conservation fund paid the sheep grower to retire the allotments wasn't disclosed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who says he was too young to be sent to death row after he was convicted of killing two people at the age of 19. James Harvey Hairston was sentenced to death in 1996 in the shooting deaths of an elderly couple. Prosecutors said William and Dalma Fuhriman, both 72, were killed during a burglary at their rural farmhouse. The Idaho Supreme Court unanimously rejected Hairston’s appeal on Monday, noting that while people under 18 can’t be sentenced to capital punishment, the U.S. has no such prohibition for older defendants.